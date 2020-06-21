Chris D’Elia’s ‘Workaholics’ Episode Removed by Hulu, Amazon Prime – Variety

An episode of “Workaholics” through which Chris D’Elia performs a baby molester has been faraway from Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Comedy Central’s platforms.

Final week on Twitter, a number of girls accused D’Elia of making an attempt to interact with them sexually, and a few girls mentioned they have been as younger as 16 when the encounters allegedly came about. In a widespread Twitter thread, a number of girls claimed the comic despatched them inappropriate messages and tried to solicit nude pictures from them.

In an announcement to TMZ final week, D’Elia denied the allegations towards him.

“I do know I’ve mentioned and achieved issues that may have offended folks throughout my profession, however I’ve by no means knowingly pursued any underage girls at any level. All of my relationships have been each authorized and consensual and I’ve by no means met or exchanged any inappropriate pictures with the individuals who have tweeted about me. That being mentioned, I actually am really sorry. I used to be a dumb man who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my life-style. That’s MY fault. I personal it. I’ve been reflecting on this for a while now and I promise I’ll proceed to do higher,” he mentioned.

D’Elia visitor starred on season 1 episode eight of “Workaholics,” titled “To Pal a Predator,” which aired on Comedy Central on Could 25, 2011. He performed Topher, a baby molester, who befriends the principle characters performed by Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson. After initially making an attempt to show Topher, the trio turns into pals with him and joins him at an unique penthouse celebration.

The logline for the episode reads “An area youngster molester attracts the blokes’ consideration, however not, because it seems, for the rationale they anticipated.”

Hulu and Amazon Prime at present provide all seven seasons of “Workaholics” totally free, however the episode is now not accessible on both platform. On Hulu, the episode has disappeared totally, and on Amazon Prime a message says “this video is at present unavailable” and doesn’t give an choice to play it.

A Comedy Central spokesperson confirmed to Variety that the episode had been faraway from the entire firm’s platforms. D’Elia’s 2013 comedy particular “White Male. Black Comedian” is now not accessible by way of Comedy Central both.

Representatives for Hulu and Amazon Prime didn’t instantly return Variety’s request for feedback.

D’Elia’s “Whitney” co-star Whitney Cummings additionally weighed in on the accusations on Saturday, saying she was “devastated and enraged” by what she’s discovered.

“It’s taken me a pair days to course of the data I’ve discovered about Chris. I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve learn and discovered. It is a sample of predatory habits. This abuse of energy is enabled by silence. Now that I’m conscious, I gained’t be silent,” she wrote on Twitter. “Ladies ought to be capable of be a fan of a comic they admire with out being a sexual goal. It’s the grownup’s duty to be an grownup.”

Largely identified for his stand-up, D’Elia lately starred in Season 2 of “You” on Netflix, taking part in a comic who sexually abuses teenage women.