Chris Ender Tapped to Lead Communications for CBS Entertainment Group – Variety

Chris’ management and strategic counsel have been invaluable to me throughout my first few months at CBS and I rapidly got here to belief his judgment. His eager sense of how to handle complicated points and powerfully promote our nice content material are solely surpassed by his integrity and decency. His regular hand main our proficient communicators in each CBS division shall be an asset as we proceed to evolve and thrive in our ever-changing business.

Chris will proceed to be primarily based at our Studio Metropolis campus with common appearances in New York when enterprise journey permits sooner or later. Rick McCabe, who has skillfully supported our enterprise communications – exterior and inside – will lead our NY group, reporting to Chris. Each Chris and Rick will work intently with our ViacomCBS Company Communications leaders to coordinate CBS messaging as a part of broader communications methods on the Firm.

I’d additionally like to take a second to thank Dana for his excellent and devoted service to CBS over his 27-year profession at Black Rock. His perspective and steerage had been very useful to me as I do know they’ve been to my predecessors. We’ll all miss him and we want him nothing however the perfect as he begins his subsequent chapter.

Please be a part of me in congratulating Chris on his new position and wishing Dana nicely.

George