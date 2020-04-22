Chris Evans Admits Stanley Tucci Got Them Boozy On Set Of Captain America Movie

I. Love. Stanley. Tucci.

On some(most) days after we completed filming on the primary Captain America film, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer.

He’s an absolute gem. Nevertheless cool, enjoyable, witty, and charming you suppose he’s, double it and also you’re midway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 21, 2020