Chris Evans Blasts Trump’s Response to Epidemic: ‘America Wants Leadership’ 

Captain America is sick and uninterested in Donald Trump.

On Sunday afternoon, the president informed Individuals to “chill out” throughout a press briefing with well being officers, saying his administration had “great management” of the coronavirus pandemic, which has contaminated over 3,000 folks within the U.S. and killed at the least 61.

“We’re all going to be nice — we’re going to be so good,” Trump mentioned.

Throughout the identical briefing, nevertheless, members of the White Home activity drive issued a extra sobering outlook on the well being disaster.

“The worst is, sure, forward for us,” mentioned Dr. Anthony Fauci, a high infectious illness skilled, emphasizing that the U.S. was at a “very, very crucial level now,” as eating places, film theaters and bars started to shut throughout the nation.

Earlier, Trump warned that COVID-19, which has killed over 6,000 folks globally, was a “very harmful” risk to the aged and weak, however despatched a “essential” message to youthful Individuals that they have been “simply not as strongly affected,” this as well being officers proceed to roll out journey self isolating measures to folks of all ages so as to sluggish the virus’ development.

Trump then left the presser abruptly – refusing to take questions from the press – saying that he had to take some calls. Mike Pence, who’s main the White Home’s Coronavirus Activity Power, presided over the remainder.

Chris Evans, an outspoken critic of the president, ripped Trump’s actions on social media.

“The president simply ran off stage after his rambling press convention with out answering a single query,” Evans wrote. “America desires solutions. America desires management. America doesn’t desire a president who runs off stage throughout a disaster and lets Mike Pence do all of the speaking.”

Evans, who canceled plans to attend SXSW earlier this month due to the coronavirus, urged his followers to keep proactive on Friday.

“I hope everyone seems to be planning forward and in search of dependable info,” he tweeted.

Prior to now, the “Avengers” star has referred to as president Trump an “absolute dumb s–t” and criticized Trump supporters like Tom Brady and Kanye West, the latter of whom Evans claims “doesn’t know historical past” and “doesn’t learn books.”