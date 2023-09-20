Chris Evans Made Unusual Remarks Regarding His Wife, Alba Baptista, Shortly After They Secretly Wed:

Chris Evans might only be 10 days through his marriage to actress Alba Baptista, whom he secretly wed on September 9 in Boston, but he is already providing an insight into their life together.

In a new interview published on Tuesday by GQ, the actor discussed how his relationship alongside Baptista has altered his approach to career opportunities and why he now intends to work less.

Chris Evans’ performance as Captain America has been an underrated element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s success, whereas Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Iron Man receives all the “brilliant casting” praise.

Chris Evans Stated That I Have Not Worked All Year With No Plans To Do So, Which Has Been Delightful:

With him, near the center of all of these universe-shaking superhero exploits, they have a comparatively ordinary and pleasant individual, referring to both Steve Rogers and Evans.

MCU head Kevin Feige states as much within a new GQ profile of Evans, which, curiously, focuses primarily on Evans’ reluctance to be categorized as a regular, pleasant person or otherwise.

During the interview conducted prior to the nuptials, he revealed, “I haven’t worked at all this year, and I don’t intend to start now.”

He then explained that despite telling Baptista that he would only make “one movie per year” within 2022, he ended up making three films, a decision he deeply regrets.

Evans Says He Feels Closer To Captain America In Real Life:

“When my longtime fiancée and I first started courting, she said, ‘Yes, you do a single film a year. I now attempt to never work. Then, after a few months of courting, imagine what happened? We have lived in Atlanta for one year. “Be prepared,” he said.

He continued, “And even as that year was transpiring, I thought, man, never again.” Elsewhere within the interview, Evans mentioned his now-wife once again when discussing how he and Baptista have opposing views regarding first impressions.

Evans says that he feels closer to Captain America “within terms of your personal integrity as well as the man you would like to be” than to the jock assholes he used to play, and the GQ article makes it obvious that he has only good feelings for Marvel, for his time alongside Marvel, as well as Cap specifically, and it’s at least partially due to making all of those superhero movies gave him enough money that he might “stop everything now” if he chose to.

Evans Claims That His Girlfriend Is Extremely Interested In People’s Energies And First Impressions:

He claims he has always dealt with anxiety as well as is “a bit of an over planner,” yet he now has sufficient funds to be prepared for “all sort of future curveball”

As a result, he has the capacity to “just be present” more than beforehand and is free to live his existence without being defined as “an actor.” It’s similar to “fuck you money,” but because Evans is so polite, it’s more like “no thank you cash.”

“My partner is very interested in the impulses and first impressions of others. He explained, “I’m not so confident because I feel I don’t always give off the same initial impression.” Therefore, I attempt to reserve judgment.

During A Ceremony At A Private Estate Within Cape Cod, The Couple Exchanged Vows:

Evans equates involvement alongside The Avengers to winning the Super Bowl: “But you weren’t Tom Brady,” he explains, “you were just some guy on the team.” You were a part of this massive event, but it’s not truly your thing.

While the actor’s interview took place shortly before his marriage to Alba, its publication comes just over a week shortly after People revealed the couple’s nuptials at a private estate on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Many of Evans’ prominent acquaintances, including Robert Downey Jr. as well as his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, as well as John Krasinski as well as Emily Blunt, reportedly attended the private celebration.

Marvel Does Not Generate Movie Icons; Instead, The Company Makes Its Characters The Headliners:

Evans also connects all of this to what Quentin Tarantino said regarding Marvel movies last year, namely that they don’t produce movie stars; rather, they render the characters the stars, which Evans finds to be a positive development.

“You’re there,” he says, “yet you don’t feel the burden of it.” Evans says he’s looking forward to becoming a bit more like Seth Rogen, stating, “I’d like to smoke a joint, turn on some music, as well as do something like pottery”