Chris Evans on why Avengers cast made an “embarrassing” Grease music video that will never see the light of day

Why did the Avengers shoot half a music video on the set of Captain America: Civil Battle, never to be launched? Ever since Anthony Mackie revealed in 2017 that this weird musical second had occurred followers have questioned – why on Earth was this filmed? What occurred to the footage? And why, why, WHY have we never seen it?

For years, this unknown sequence has lived on in legend, a darkish secret never to be unlocked – till now. As a result of in a brand new Selection interview with fellow Marvel hero Paul Rudd, erstwhile Sentinel Of Liberty Chris Evans has revealed the backstory behind the All-Marvel dance social gathering, in addition to the purpose why the “embarrassing” footage will never see the light of day.

“I don’t know in case you bear in mind this,” Evans stated to Rudd, calling again reminiscences of their first assembly on the set of Captain America: Civil Battle.

“On that day, it was actually the day I met you, [Anthony] Mackie and I and Scarlett [Johansson] received in our head that we have been going to shoot — that is so hilarious — a little bit video only for the Marvel gang, like a little bit end result, like a yearbook video, set to that track from Grease. ‘We go collectively, like rama lama,’ no matter that track is.

“We have been simply going to go round, take little clips of movies of individuals dancing and minimize all of it collectively. The primary day I used to be like, ‘All proper, I’ll begin accumulating some of this footage.’ I’ve the footage.”

Apparently, Rudd was fairly forthcoming when it got here to busting some strikes, regardless of it being his first day on set.

“I used to be like, ‘Hello, good to satisfy you. You don’t know me, however can I get this?’” Evans recalled. “It was you, Mackie, I feel [Jeremy] Renner, Sebastian, and I simply stated, ‘Look, everybody, simply dance for 30 seconds,’ and you probably did it. You have been a fantastic sport. You willingly danced with little rationalization from me, after which I never accomplished the video. I simply deserted it. However I received that footage of our first day of assembly of you dancing.”

Then, later in the interview Evans truly managed to trace down the footage (the joys of on-computer interviews), at which level he remembered precisely why the mission had been deserted…

“I’m sorry, I discovered it. It’s unbelievable. I can’t present it — it’s means too embarrassing,” he instructed Rudd. “Oh, it’s so dangerous.”

“We had this concept of making a music video, of this track,” co-star Anthony Mackie beforehand stated in 2017. “And we shot half of it, after which individuals realised how dangerous they have been at dancing, and we couldn’t get anybody else to bop.

“Mark Ruffalo dancing is a spectacle that everybody ought to behold as soon as of their life,” he laughed. “As soon as!

“You never wanna see it twice. So that was most likely [the funniest moment] – Mark Ruffalo, with polka dots and a skintight go well with on, dancing. Terrible.”

Clearly, with teases like this we MUST see this footage. Fingers crossed somebody can persuade them to launch it for the MCU’s 20th anniversary in 2028…

