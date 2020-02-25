Chris Evans reportedly in talks for The Little Shop of Horrors role

Chris Evans might tackle a lead role in the upcoming remake of cult horror comedy musical The Little Shop of Horrors, experiences counsel.

In keeping with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans is at the moment in talks to play Orin Scrivello – the character famously portrayed by Steve Martin in the 1986 model.

To this point, Broadway star Billy Porter has signed on to the mission, which is being helmed by Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti, and rumours persist of Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton additionally touchdown lead roles.

The mission is about to shoot throughout the summer season, and would be the third movie model of the story. It follows the 1960 Roger Corman authentic, and the 1986 remake starring Rick Moranis, which was based mostly on a well-liked off-Broadway musical adaptation from the early ’80s.

The Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of florist Seymour, who’s secretly in love with co-worker Audrey and names a Venus flytrap-looking plant he discovers after his crush – solely to search out that the plant has an unquenchable thirst for human blood.

Orin Scrivello, the character Evans will reportedly be taking part in, is a sadistic dentist and the abusive boyfriend of Seymour’s crush, Audrey.