Chris Evans Returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe

UPDATED: Chris Evans could also be dusting off the cobwebs from his Captain America defend.

Simply two years after retiring because the Avengers chief, Evans is eyeing a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some nebulous capability.

Deadline, which first broke the information that Evans was eyeing one other star-spangled flip, means that the actor gained’t anchor his personal film, however will as an alternative pop up in one other Avengers’ standalone journey. It’s information that ought to ship each fan’s spirits hovering. However the place and when, you ask? Who will he play? Is expensive Captain America returning to the large display screen? Properly, that’s unclear.

Certainly, these choices have grown extra expansive since Marvel has moved into streaming with exhibits comparable to “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” the latter of which options Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who assumed Cap’s defend and mantle within the last moments of “Avengers: Endgame.” Plus, Marvel is plunging cape and cowl first into multiverses with its upcoming “Physician Unusual” sequel, which implies that characters from completely different cinematic universes and iterations can all cohabitate peacefully on display screen. In different phrases, alternatives abound for Evans to reprise his most well-known comedian guide position. They might even enable him to deliver again his second-most well-known comedian guide position, that of the Human Torch from the non-Josh Trank directed model of “The Incredible 4.”

Evans, for his half, not directly addressed the experiences with a tweet in a while Thursday that neither denied nor confirmed the information, however did throw some chilly water on the experiences in his personal cheeky method.

“Information to me,” he wrote with a shrug emoji.

Information to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

The actor is already booked for an additional Disney challenge, voicing the animated motion hero Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s “Lightyear” in 2022. Evans took to Twitter to share his pleasure in regards to the new movie shortly after the announcement, writing, “I don’t even have the phrases … And simply to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. That is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is predicated on.” Throughout the announcement, which got here as a part of the Disney Buyers Day presentation, Pixar CCO Pete Docter referenced Evans’ lengthy historical past with Disney, joking about luring the actor away from Marvel Studios (and Kevin Feige) over to Pixar.

Exterior of the superhero realm, Evans just lately appeared within the thriller smash “Knives Out” and within the Apple sequence “Defending Jacob.” He’ll subsequent star reverse Ryan Gosling in “The Grey Man,” which is able to reunite him together with his “Avengers” administrators Joe and Anthony Russo. Evans additionally starred on Broadway within the revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s “Foyer Hero,” incomes rave critiques.

Marvel and Disney declined to remark.