Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling to Star in Netflix Movie ‘The Gray Man’

Ryan Gosling is getting ready to battle Chris Evans in a brand new Netflix thriller from the writers and administrators of “Avengers: Endgame.” Entitled “The Gray Man,” the movie relies on a sequence of greatest sellers from Mark Greaney.

It’s a veritable cinematic hunk-off that appears assured to set film followers’ hearts aflutter. It’s additionally possible to value a reasonably penny. “The Gray Man” reportedly carries a hefty price range of $200 million and alter — that’s a number of cheddar, however the streaming service has turn out to be a vacation spot for filmmakers partly due to its willingness to minimize huge checks.

Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers who helmed a number of critically and commercially profitable Marvel Studios movies with Evans — together with 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” — will direct. The movie is being produced by their new content material firm AGBO. Joe Russo wrote the script, with “Endgame” screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely taking a remaining cross.

“The Gray Man” follows ex-CIA operative turned killer for rent duel Court docket Gentry (Gosling) as he’s pursued by an previous colleague, now nemesis, Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The Russos consider that this Bourne-like story has the potential to be encourage a number of follow-ups with Gosling’s character on the heart.

“The concept is to create a franchise and construct out an entire universe,” Joe Russo informed Deadline. “We have now all dedicated to the primary film and that’s obtained to be nice to get us to the second film. These are grasp assassins and Gosling’s character will get burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down.”

Deadline first reported the information.

