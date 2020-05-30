Chris Evans says Captain America is completed: “Would be risky to revisit it”

There’s little doubt about it. Captain America – the shield-sporting tremendous soldier performed by Chris Evans – acquired the proper send-off in Avengers: Endgame, leaping again in time to get pleasure from a life with Peggy Carter. Nevertheless, may Cap make a comeback? Might a spin-off Disney Plus sequence be in his future?

Completely not.

That’s the view of Chris Evans, who is set to delve into the problem in tonight’s Graham Norton Present (29th Could 2020). When requested by Norton (through a video hyperlink) if the Avenger may return, Evans shot down any hypothesis.

“It was an important run and we went out on such a excessive observe that it will be risky to revisit it for my part,” he says. “It was such an excellent expertise and I believe it’s higher left that method.”

Though this may increasingly be the tip of Captain America, Marvel followers nonetheless have loads to look ahead to, with Part 4 titles within the franchise, similar to TV present Wandavision set to launch over the subsequent 12 months (assuming there aren’t any additional coronavirus-caused delays).

Nevertheless, the X-Males and merc with a mouth Deadpool aren’t set to seem in Part 4. “I’ve assessed the [Marvel movie] schedule for the subsequent, give or take, 5 years and I don’t see Deadpool on it,” Deadpool creator Rob Liefield not too long ago instructed io9, additionally suggesting that the MCU isn’t planning to incorporate the X-Males into the franchise any time quickly.

Upcoming Marvel movies embody Black Widow (November 2020), The Eternals (February 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Could 2021), a 3rd untitled Spider-Man film (November 2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (February 2022) and Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity (March 2020)

