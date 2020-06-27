Chris Evans Says The Avengers Cast Played Boggle On Set And One Avenger Was Particularly Terrible

In lots of instances, ensemble casts of flicks and TV exhibits like to have enjoyable behind the scenes, and that is undoubtedly the case with the solid of Marvel Studios’ Avengers franchise. The group had true chemistry on and off display and, even after a few of them have exited the franchise, they nonetheless discover alternatives to hyperlink up. Now, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, has revealed that the group additionally used to like taking part in Boggle and, whereas the video games could be aggressive, one core Avenger wasn’t the perfect at taking part in the sport: