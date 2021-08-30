Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson To Megastar In Journey Film ‘Ghosted’ For Apple

It’s an Avengers-style reunion as Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, identified for enjoying Captain The us and Black Widow, respectively, are teaming up for Ghosted, an journey film venture arrange at Apple.

Dexter Fletcher, the helmer at the back of Rocketman, is ready to direct the venture, which shall be written through Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the scribes at the back of Deadpool and Zombieland.

Evans will produce the venture along side David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance, the corporate that made The Day after today Conflict for Amazon. Reese and Werinick may even produce.

Main points are at the back of stored underneath the white sheet however the venture is being described as a high-concept romantic motion journey within the vein of Romancing the Stone, the 1984 journey film that starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

There is not any pricetag at the venture nevertheless it’s certain to be expensive. However it’s additionally a part of Apple’s competitive plan to draw best ability for its rising characteristic department. The streamer is these days in manufacturing on Emancipation, a slave drama starring Will Smith, and previous this 12 months filmed Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s duration mystery that stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

For Johansson, that is the second one deal she has made since submitting her lawsuit towards Disney over alleged contract breaches with the Disney+ unencumber of Black Widow. The primary used to be approaching board the brand new Wes Anderson film, which is now taking pictures in Spain.

Evans scored robust notices for his criminal drama, Protecting Jacob, which he made for Apple, and just lately wrapped The Grey Guy, an motion mystery with Ryan Gosling that reunited him along with his Avengers filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo.

Evans is repped through CAA, 3 Arts and lawyer Jason Sloane. Johansson is repped through CAA and Morris Yorn.