Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Dog Attack Survivor

“Captain America” actor Chris Evans praised a 6-year-old boy named Bridger Walker, who saved his youthful sister from a canine assault, as a hero — and plans to ship him an genuine Captain America defend for his courageous actions.

“I’m positive you’ve heard this loads over the past couple of the times, however let me be the following one to inform you: Pal, you’re a hero,” Evans stated. “What you probably did was so courageous, so selfless, your sister is so fortunate to have you ever as an enormous brother. Your dad and mom have to be so pleased with you.”

He added, “Maintain being the person you’re, we want folks such as you. Hold in there, I do know restoration could be robust, however primarily based on what I’ve seen, I don’t suppose there’s a lot that may gradual you down.”

Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Noel Walker, shared the video and her nephew’s story on social media, reaching out to the forged of the “Avengers” for assist. Walker defined in her preliminary submit that Bridger wanted 90 stitches after defending his youthful sister from a “charging canine” on July 9.

“After getting bit a number of instances on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran together with her to preserve her protected. He later stated, ‘If somebody had to die, I believed it needs to be me,’” she stated. “After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a talented plastic surgeon, he’s lastly resting at dwelling. We love our courageous boy and wish all the opposite superheroes to find out about this newest hero who joined their ranks.”

View this submit on Instagram Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story in order that it will get as a lot publicity as it could possibly. We all know that our little hero would love some phrases of encouragement from his favourite heroes. On July ninth, my six 12 months outdated nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging canine. After getting bit a number of instances on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran together with her to preserve her protected. He later stated, “If somebody had to die, I believed it needs to be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a talented plastic surgeon, he’s lastly resting at dwelling. We love our courageous boy and wish all the opposite superheroes to find out about this newest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I simply completed visiting with Bridger at his dwelling. His wounds are trying so significantly better! He’s in nice spirits, and his superior character is unbroken. He can’t smile too extensively but, however he was grinning as I learn a few of your feedback to him. I’d additionally like to point out right here that the canine’s house owners are actually nice individuals who have been nothing however form to Bridger and his household. We really feel no resentment towards them in any respect, and—if something—there’s solely been a rise of affection between our households because of this incident. EDIT 2: As soon as once more we’re blown away by the superb feedback and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had a number of inquiries a few GoFundMe. Bridger’s household has requested that anybody wishing to assist out financially can, as an alternative, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger can also be an enormous fan of Science, particularly Geology. So I’m going to begin a submit the place folks can share with him footage of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: As soon as once more, everybody’s kindness has meant a lot to us. I’m attempting to get to the entire messages that I can, however it could take a while. For individuals who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, right here’s the handle to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Field 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong A submit shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on Jul 12, 2020 at 8:53am PDT

Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Robbie Amell and Grant Gustin additionally praised the kid’s bravery, with Ruffalo writing, “Individuals who put the nicely beings of others in entrance of themselves are probably the most heroic and considerate folks I do know. I really respect and admire your braveness and your coronary heart.”

Within the video of Walker recording Bridger’s response to Evan’s submit, Bridger is sporting a Captain America go well with whereas he sits beside his sister. His aunt and uncle stated he can now “grasp it on his wall and assault dangerous guys.”