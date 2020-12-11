Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Movie

Captain America goes “to infinity and past!” Chris Evans is about to voice the enduring motion determine Buzz Lightyear in an all-new animated movie, titled “Lightyear,” Pixar’s Chief Artistic Officer Pete Docter introduced on Thursday throughout Disney Investor Day.

Evans took to Twitter to share his pleasure in regards to the new movie shortly after the announcement, writing, “I don’t even have the phrases.” He added: “And simply to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. That is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy relies on.”

The animated pic, due in theaters June 17, 2022, is billed because the “definitive story of the unique Buzz Lightyear” — the hero who impressed the toy, voiced by Tim Allen in 4 “Toy Story” movies, from 1995 to 2019.

Coincidentally, Evans retired his personal iconic function in 2019, hanging up his defend as Captain America after “Avengers: Endgame” after 8 years and 11 MCU movies (together with uncredited cameos). Docter referenced Evans’ lengthy historical past with Disney throughout the presentation, joking about luring the actor from Marvel Studios to Pixar.

Docter additionally introduced one other upcoming theatrical launch, titled “Turning Pink.” The movie, from Oscar-winning director Domee Shi,” is a few woman named Mei, who turns into a large purple panda when she will get too excited.

Throughout Walt Disney Animation Studios’ presentation, Chief Artistic Officer Jennifer Lee introduced the studio’s sixtieth animated movie, “Encanto.” The Colombia-set movie is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith, and options music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who gave buyers a small style of what they’ll see and listen to in the magical movie.

“We now have fallen in love with the folks and tradition and the crossroads of musical types that exist in the area,” Miranda mentioned of the studio representing Colombia by way of the manufacturing.

“Encanto” will likely be launched in November 2021, following “Raya and the Final Dragon,” which can debut concurrently on Disney plus Premiere Entry and in theaters in March 2021.