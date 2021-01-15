Chris Evans wasn’t originally going to play old Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame

Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has revealed that Marvel once considered hiring someone other than Chris Evans to play old Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame.

During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, Mackie briefly mentioned whether Falcon would take Captain America’s shield in the future, which made him reflect on Cap’s original cast; in particular, the older version of the character that appeared in the final moments of Endgame. He revealed that, at one point, there had been talk of hiring another person to play the elderly hero.

“They actually wanted to hire an old man to play Chris Evans.”, reveló Mackie. “So they brought in like three actors. They’re like, none of them is what Chris would look like when he’s old. Like he’s going to be like George Clooney. He’s going to be 95 years old and he’s still handsome, y’know? So they brought a makeup equipment and prosthetics and makeup and they turned him into an old man. And what a good actor Chris is, it actually worked. He did it with his voice and everything. He did a great job. “, he concluded.

Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo concluded Steve’s journey in the MCU on a very definitive note, with Steve traveling back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their original places and then choosing to remain in the past to finally retake. the dance he promised Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger.

However, when he returns with the rest of our heroes, he is an old man. The Russians used a combination of facial prosthetics and CGI to transform Chris Evans into an old man because they wanted to achieve the look “perfect” to make sure not “undermine the emotional intent of the scene” between the elder Steve and Sam Wilson aka Falcon.

Elsewhere, Mackie will reprise his role as Falcon in the upcoming Disney + original series Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes. The six-episode series will debut on the streaming platform on March 19, 2021, as part of an ambitious new line of television series designed to more closely integrate with Marvel movies.