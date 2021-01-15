Chris Evans would be in talks to reprise Captain America in the MCU

According to new information, Chris Evans is in talks with Marvel Studios to reprise his role as Captain America in the UCM.

According to Deadline’s sources, Evans is unlikely to return in a full-fledged Captain America movie, and is likely to make a guest appearance in another superhero movie (such as Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, who appears in the movie. in Spider-Man: Homecoming).

Deadline reports that the deal is not closed, but that it is headed in the direction of Evans returning to that role to which he publicly said it would be. “risky” to return. “It is not a resounding no”Evans explained in May of last year, “But he’s not an enthusiastic yes either. I think Cap had a very difficult finish to nail, and I think they did a good job of allowing him to complete his journey.”.

Deadline’s sources say Evans has gone soft on the idea in recent months, after Marvel brought up the idea. That deal would apparently see Evans coming back for at least one, or possibly two projects.

How Cap could return to the MCU would be an interesting development, given that the last time we saw him, in Avengers: Endgame, he was a very old man and handed his shield to Falcon. The most likely option is that we will see Cap appear on a movie set before then (made more feasible by the fact that Evans would not have to come out aged, due to time traveling to live his days with Peggy Carter in the past).

But the mere fact that the MCU has started to play with time travel and, with Doctor Strange 2 seemingly the multiverse, could mean we see him reappear by more fantastic means, perhaps even as a version of the character in a alternate reality.