Chris Harrison Apologizes For Comments About Rachael Kirkconnell Controversy

Earlier this 12 months, social media accusations started to swirl in opposition to a frontrunner on the present season of “The Bachelor,” who has been criticized for pictures which have re-surfaced from her previous.

The contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell, seems to have been photographed in attendance at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal again in 2018, although she has not verified the authenticity of the photographs. Kirkconnell additionally has been accused on TikTok of racially-insensitive habits, together with liking pictures containing the Accomplice flag. The fact star has not responded to any of the claims.

Within the midst of the effervescent controversy, Matt James — the first-ever Black star of “The Bachelor” who’s presently relationship Kirkconnell on the tv present, amongst different ladies — has defended Kirkconnell in media interviews.

After which, Chris Harrison did, too.

Throughout an interview that aired earlier this week on “Further,” carried out by correspondent and former star of “The Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay, Harrison got here out robust, talking out in opposition to individuals who leap to conclusions with social media controversies.

The prolonged interview has obtained heavy backlash in opposition to Harrison, who’s being criticized by critics and followers for defending racist habits.

Harrison has apologized for his commentary, posting on his social media on Wednesday night.

“To my Bachelor Nation household — I’ll all the time personal a mistake once I make one, so I’m right here to increase a honest apology,” Harrison posted. “I’ve this unimaginable platform to talk about love, and yesterday I took a stance on subjects about which I ought to have been higher knowledgeable.”

“Whereas I don’t converse for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions had been merely to ask for grace in providing her a possibility to talk on her personal behalf,” Harrison continued. “What I now notice I’ve achieved is trigger hurt by wrongly talking in a fashion that perpetuates racism, and for that I’m so deeply sorry. I additionally apologize to my good friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her higher on a subject she has a first-hand understanding of, and humbly thank the members of Bachelor Nation who’ve reached out to me to carry me accountable. I promise to do higher.”

Through the “Further” interview, which spanned almost quarter-hour, Harrison appeared to take a robust stance surrounding cancel tradition. Just a few instances all through the interview, Lindsay — who has been a fierce critic of “The Bachelor” franchise’s range points — questioned Harrison’s feedback and offered her opposing viewpoint, however the interview by no means received overly tense or heated.

“I noticed an image of her at a sorority celebration 5 years in the past and that’s it. Like, growth,” Harrison stated, regarding the pictures of Kirkconnell on the plantation-themed celebration. “I’m like, ‘Actually?’”

In response to Harrison, Lindsay stated, “The image was from 2018 at an Previous South antebellum celebration… that’s not an excellent look.”

Harrison turned defensive and argued, “Properly, Rachel is it an excellent look in 2018? Or, is it not an excellent look in 2021? As a result of there’s an enormous distinction.”

“It’s not an excellent look ever,” Lindsay stated. She added, “If I went to that celebration, what would I characterize at that celebration?”

“You’re 100% proper in 2021,” Harrison then stated. “That was not the case in 2018. And once more, I’m not defending Rachael. I simply know that, I don’t know, 50 million individuals did that in 2018. That was a sort of celebration that lots of people went to. And once more, I’m not defending it. I didn’t go to it.”

Harrison additionally expressed sympathy in the direction of Kirkconnell and her household, saying that the social media controversy has led to the general public digging into her historical past and political opinions.

“Individuals are simply tearing this woman’s life aside and diving into her and her mother and father’ voting file. It’s unbelievably alarming to observe this,” Harrison stated through the interview. “I haven’t heard Rachael converse on this but. And till I really hear this girl have an opportunity to talk, who am I to say any of this?”

ABC didn’t reply to Selection‘s request for remark relating to Harrison’s interview.

James, “The Bachelor” star whose coronary heart Kirkconnell is gunning for, was requested in regards to the social media controversy in a latest interview, and didn’t converse out in opposition to her.

“I’ve not spoken to anyone for the reason that present ended, however I might say that you need to be actually cautious about what you might be doing on social media,” James stated when requested in regards to the allegations. “Rumors are darkish and nasty and may wreck individuals’s lives. So I might give individuals the good thing about the doubt, and hopefully she can have her time to talk on that.”

Kirkconnell isn’t the primary contestant to generate controversy on “The Bachelor,” which has been criticized for its lack of range for years, however has elevated efforts surrounding inclusive casting in latest season. The franchise been in scorching water earlier than with individuals questioning the method of background checks for contestants, as social media controversies proceed to pop up.

Garrett Yrigoyen, the contestant who gained Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” got here beneath hearth for social media posts that he had favored, together with posts mocking Parkland highschool college students, liberal ladies, trans individuals and undocumented immigrants. The couple just lately broke up after a two-year engagement and Kufrin has spoken out in opposition to her former fiancé’s “tone deaf” feedback.

Again in 2017, a slew of tweets surfaced from a contestant on Lindsay’s season, who allegedly wrote, “What’s the distinction between the NAACP and the KKK? Watch for it…One has the sense of disgrace to cowl their racist a– faces.”

In 2020, a particular episode aired the place Harrison sat down with Lindsay who, alongside different feminine contestants of colour, learn aloud racist tweets they recurrently obtain, in an effort to shine a light-weight on the present’s anti-bullying and anti-racist efforts.