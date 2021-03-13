Chris Harrison Not Returning for ‘Bachelorette’ Next Season

Amid his ongoing controversy, Chris Harrison will sit out subsequent season of “The Bachelorette,” Selection has discovered.

Harrison can be quickly changed by rotating fan-favorite alums from the franchise, together with former “Bachelorette” stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Past subsequent season of “The Bachelorette,” no everlasting determination relating to Harrison’s future with the franchise has been decided, at this level, based on quite a few sources near the present. Two folks accustomed to manufacturing say that technique conversations have been ongoing, continually evolving and stay fluid.

“Chris Harrison won’t be internet hosting the following season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ We assist Chris within the work that he’s dedicated to doing,” based on a joint assertion from ABC Leisure and Warner Horizon, obtained by Selection.

“In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will assist the brand new Bachelorette by means of subsequent season,” the assertion continues. “As we proceed the dialogue round reaching higher fairness and inclusion inside ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we’re devoted to bettering the BIPOC illustration of our crew, together with among the many govt producer ranks. These are necessary steps in effecting basic change in order that our franchise is a celebration of affection that’s reflective of our world.”

Cameras are set to start out rolling someday subsequent week, three sources say, and given COVID-19 rules, the solid and crew are mandated to quarantine on-location the place “The Bachelorette” can be filmed in a sequestered bubble.

Adams and Bristowe are presently quarantined on-site, together with the contestants for the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” which Selection beforehand reported is anticipated to star Katie Thurston, who competed in Matt James’ present season of “The Bachelor.”

Neither Adams nor Bristowe can be named “host” or “co-host,” Selection hears, indicating that their roles should not everlasting gigs — in different phrases, the door has been left open for Harrison’s future. Whereas Harrison’s position for upcoming stays in limbo, the state of affairs has been described by sources as a “wait-and-see” method.

Harrison has been in the midst of an escalating scandal for perpetuating racism by means of his commentary defending controversial “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who got here beneath fireplace when previous images of her emerged on social media, displaying her in attendance at an Outdated South plantation-themed fraternity occasion. She additionally favored footage on social media containing the accomplice flag, and was accused on TikTok of bullying a classmate for courting a Black man.

Kirkconnell, who stays a frontrunner on the present season of “The Bachelor,” has since apologized, stating, “I used to be ignorant, however my ignorance was racist.”

The controversy hit a boiling level when Harrison sat down for an interview on “Additional” with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay, going to nice lengths to talk out towards the “woke police” and suggesting that Kirkconnell’s images weren’t offensive once they had been taken in 2018.

“The image was from 2018 at an Outdated South antebellum occasion … that’s not a great look,” Lindsay stated through the interview with Harrison. Harrison turned defensive and replied, “Properly, Rachel, is it a great look in 2018? Or is it not a great look in 2021? As a result of there’s an enormous distinction.”

“It’s not a great look ever,” Lindsay stated. “If I went to that occasion, what would I symbolize at that occasion?”

Harrison had beforehand introduced that he can be “stepping apart” from the franchise for an undisclosed time frame within the wake of the controversy. In an interview on “Good Morning America” earlier this month, Harrison instructed Michael Strahan that he deliberate to return as host.

“I consider that mistake doesn’t mirror who I’m or what I stand for. I’m dedicated to the progress not simply for myself, but in addition for the franchise,” Harrison instructed Strahan, who then stated dwell on-air, “His apology is his apology, however it felt like I obtained nothing greater than a floor response on any of this, and clearly he’s a person who needs to obviously keep on the present, however solely time will inform if there’s any that means behind his phrases.”

This upcoming Monday’s “After the Ultimate Rose” can be hosted by Emmanuel Acho, who’s stepping in to switch Harrison for the particular episode, which is able to deal with the racist controversy, and the present’s dealing with of race and variety. James, who’s the first-ever Black star of “The Bachelor,” took to social media throughout this week’s episode to talk out towards “harmful stereotypes” perpetuated in media. James additionally launched an announcement, in mild of the controversy, explaining that the state of affairs had brought about him to “reevaluate and course of what my expertise on ‘The Bachelor’ represents.”

“The Bachelorette” Season 17, with Adams and Bristowe, is anticipated to debut within the spring.

Adams lately starred as “The Bachelorette” within the season that aired in 2020. She stepped in for authentic star Clare Crawley, who left her season early after discovering love. Adams, who’s now engaged after assembly Zac Clark on the courting present, has expressed curiosity in tv internet hosting, and lately guest-hosted “Leisure Tonight.”

Bristowe was first launched to Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor,” then changing into “The Bachelorette” for Season 11 in 2015. She is among the hottest “Bachelor” alums of all time, and has remained within the ABC household, lately competing and profitable Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars.”