Chris Harrison ‘Stepping Apart’ From ‘The Bachelor’

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison has introduced that he’s “stepping apart” from the franchise for “a time period” amid controversy over his protection of present contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s previous racist conduct. Due to this fact, he won’t seem on the “After the Closing Rose” reside particular, which can happen after the present’s season finale.

“The historic season of The Bachelor shouldn’t be marred or overshadowed by my errors or diminished by my actions. To that finish, I’ve consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and shall be stepping apart for a time period and won’t be part of for the After the Closing Rose particular,” Harrison wrote. “I’m devoted to getting educated on a extra profound and productive stage than ever earlier than.”

Harrison has acquired widespread criticism after an interview on “Additional” with former “Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay, the place he spoke extensively by a 14-minute dialogue, seemingly defending a racist social media controversy swirling round Rachael Kirkconnell, a present contestant on “The Bachelor,” who had former pictures re-surface on social media — within the pictures, she is seen attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018, and she or he additionally allegedly favored pictures on social media containing the Accomplice flag.

Throughout the interview with Lindsay, showing to talk out towards cancel tradition, Harrison argued that Kirkconnell getting blasted on-line was maybe unfair, provided that the pictures had been taken prior to now.

“The image was from 2018 at an Outdated South antebellum occasion,” Lindsay responded to Harrison. “That’s not look.”

Harrison turned defensive and argued, “Nicely, Rachel is it look in 2018? Or, is it not look in 2021? As a result of there’s an enormous distinction.”

“It’s not look ever,” Lindsay stated. She added, “If I went to that occasion, what would I signify at that occasion?”

Kirkconnell, a frontrunner contestant on Matt James’ season, apologized after Harrison, stating, “I didn’t acknowledge how offensive and racist my actions had been, however that doesn’t excuse them…I used to be ignorant, however my ignorance was racist.”

Within the wake of swift backlash, Harrison issued an apology, stating: “I took a stance on subjects about which I ought to have been higher knowledgeable. What I now understand I’ve carried out is trigger hurt by wrongly talking in a fashion that perpetuates racism, and for that I’m so deeply sorry. I additionally apologize to my buddy Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her higher on a subject she has a first-hand understanding of, and humbly thank the members of Bachelor Nation who’ve reached out to me to carry me accountable. I promise to do higher.”

Shortly after the interview caught fireplace and have become topic of intense controversy on-line, Lindsay went on her podcast and shared that she and Harrison has spoken privately the place he apologized, however that she was having a difficult time accepting the apology. She stated that she wouldn’t renew her contract with Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind “The Bachelor” franchise.

The present feminine contestants on this season of “The Bachelor” banded collectively to problem an announcement to denounce the protection of racism. “Twenty-five ladies who establish as BIPOC had been solid on this historic season that was meant to signify change,” the assertion learn. “We’re deeply disenchanted and wish to make it clear that we denounce any protection of racism.”

Criticism has been mounting within the days for the reason that interview was revealed by “Additional” with many Bachelor Nation talking out towards Harrison, even with a change.org petition launching, calling for Harrison to be fired.

Tayshia Adams, the second Black “Bachelorette,” after Lindsay (whose casting was historic for the franchise), spoke out towards the general range points which have long-plagued the franchise, saying on her podcast, “First, I feel we’re going to want to listen to from the franchise as an entire in not standing for racism…Simply because you may have a Black lead or a couple of of them doesn’t imply you’re not racist.”