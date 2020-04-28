Chris Hemsworth Breaks Silence On Thor: Love And Thunder’s Shooting Delays

However now Hemsworth is in limbo like the remainder of his MCU colleagues, and some different films will look to start out again up with their productions earlier than Thor: Love and Thunder can get underway. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, for instance, was in the midst of its manufacturing when the whole lot was shut down. And Sony’s third MCU Spider-Man film now has Thor’s previous November 2021 slot, in order that should start filming to make that date.