Chris Hemsworth Breaks Silence On Thor: Love And Thunder’s Shooting Delays

One complication that comes with asserting a slate of upcoming movies is that any manufacturing delays may cause waves as a substitute of ripples. Marvel Studios normally feels fairly assured within the movies it would ship. They dominated San Diego Comedian-Con 2019 with their panel that introduced a slew of deliberate productions. Solely, they’ve all principally shifted again (and again), and a number of the stars appear to be rising mildly pissed off.
Chris Hemsworth is chomping on the bit to return to Asgard for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. That movie had a November 2021 launch date. Effectively, now not. And he opened up concerning the delay to ExtraTV, stating:
[I was] purported to shoot Thor in a couple of months, and that is kind of been placed on maintain. However that was gonna be in Australia. So I used to be gonna be in Ozfor some time. Now it’s good simply to be residence with the children.
Virtually each Marvel Studios manufacturing needed to press the pause button as film theaters closed and Hollywood’s launch schedule took a pounding. Movies are beginning to discover correct home windows wherein to open, and it’s led to the Marvel Cinematic Universe primarily taking part in musical chairs with present launch dates.
Lately, the studio shuffled its deck chairs and ended up placing Thor: Love and Thunder down on February 18, 2022. That may appear uncommon, however Black Panther and Deadpool taught the business that superhero films can do very effectively in that timeframe. Hell, you’ll be able to open a Marvel film in nearly any month, and it’ll discover its viewers.
We’re notably excited for Thor: Love and Thunder as a result of Taika Waititi ripped the blueprint of a Thor film in half along with his final try, Thor: Ragnarok. Some dislike the humor within the movie, however Waititi took the polar reverse method of Alan Taylor for Thor: The Darkish World, and shook up the franchise with a really welcome breath of recent air.
However now Hemsworth is in limbo like the remainder of his MCU colleagues, and some different films will look to start out again up with their productions earlier than Thor: Love and Thunder can get underway. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, for instance, was in the midst of its manufacturing when the whole lot was shut down. And Sony’s third MCU Spider-Man film now has Thor’s previous November 2021 slot, in order that should start filming to make that date.
