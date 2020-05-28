Chris Hemsworth Can Thank Quarantine For Adding An Insane Number Of Workout Subscribers

Other than his high-octane position within the Russo Brothers-produced Extraction, the final time we noticed Thor on the massive display, he had a very surprising physique transformation. Avengers: Endgame stunned followers after we caught up with a guacamole-loving, Fortnite-playing Thor who was ridden with guilt for not going for Thanos’ head. Hemsworth truly fought for “Fats Thor” to stay all through the runtime of Endgame as a substitute of the God of Thunder mysteriously getting again into form earlier than the ultimate battle.