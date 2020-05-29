Chris Hemsworth Explains Why Working On Netflix’s Extraction Was ‘Intimidating’

That they had the principle stunt coordinator, stunt director from [Avengers: Endgame] eager to direct it. So the group of us acquired collectively and wished us to take advantage of insane motion movie that was round. To push the envelope and do issues that had been pretty distinctive to the motion area. Little or no particular results. Little or no blue display/inexperienced display – simply do all of it in digital camera. So, it was an intimidating factor to launch into firstly simply because it meant the character of the way in which we had been capturing we couldn’t have too many stunt doubles and replacements and so forth.