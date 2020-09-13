Chris Hemsworth Is Not Leaving Marvel After ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth isn’t hanging up Thor’s hammer any time quickly.

In a brand new interview with the Polish journal Elle Man, the Marvel famous person says he doesn’t plan to depart the Marvel Cinematic Universe after “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth entry within the “Thor” collection.

When requested if Thor would retire after the upcoming film, Hemsworth asserted that it wouldn’t be the top for his character.

“Are you loopy?! I’m not going into any retirement interval. Thor is way too younger for that. He’s just one,500 years outdated,” he stated. “It’s positively not a movie that I say goodbye to this model. At the very least I hope so.”

When “Thor: Love and Thunder” was revealed to followers on the 2019 San Diego Comedian Con, director Taika Waititi confirmed that Natalie Portman, who performed Thor’s love curiosity Jane Foster, would return to the franchise and wield the highly effective hammer. Within the Marvel comedian books, Jane took a spin as a brand new feminine Thor when the the unique hero grew to become unworthy to carry the magical hammer and personal the title.

Hemsworth additionally known as the script much more enjoyable than “Thor: Ragnarok,” his earlier solo movie that was extra light-hearted than earlier movies.

“After studying the script, I can say that I’m very excited. On this manufacturing, there’ll for positive be quite a lot of love and quite a lot of lightning,” he stated. “I’m glad that in spite of everything that occurred in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ I’m nonetheless a part of the Marvel Universe and we are able to proceed the story of Thor. In fact, I can’t reveal something concerning the plot. However to fulfill your curiosity, I’ll say that studying the script, I had much more enjoyable than on ‘Thor Ragnarok,’ and that exhibits one thing as a result of that film was good.”

Hemsworth beforehand instructed Selection on “The Massive Ticket” podcast that he wasn’t positive when he’d grasp up his hammer and cape and exit the Marvel universe.

“There’ll come a day. Whether or not it’s now or sooner or later, I don’t know…Who is aware of what the type of future holds. I don’t know, there could possibly be remakes, sequels, prequel — who is aware of?” he stated.

After being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is about to launch on Feb. 11, 2022.