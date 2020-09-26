Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett Team For Netflix Movie

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett will lend their mixed star wattage to Netflix’s “Spiderhead,” Selection has confirmed.

The movie is an adaptation of a George Saunders brief story that first ran in The New Yorker and was later included within the creator’s e book, “Tenth of December.” It unfolds within the close to future and follows two convicts who’re housed in a facility run by a health care provider who experiments on inmates with highly effective medication that alter feelings.

It’s the most recent high-profile challenge for Netflix, which has been spending freely in current weeks to land buzzy movies. On the Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant, it shelled out $30 million for “Malcolm & Marie” with Zendaya and John David Washington, $20 million for Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” and an undisclosed, however virtually actually eye-popping, sum for “Items of a Lady” with Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf. It’s not the one streamer waving round its checkbook of late — to not be outdone, Apple shelled out $40 million this week for “Cherry” with Tom Holland.

Joseph Kosinski, who’s directing “Prime Gun: Maverick,” which is able to characteristic Teller, will slide behind the digicam on “Spiderhead.” Kosinski and Teller additionally collaborated on “Solely the Courageous.” Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned “Deadpool” and “Zombieland,” will write the screenplay.

Along with taking part in Thor within the Avengers franchise, Hemsworth lately starred within the Netflix thriller “Extraction.” Teller’s credit embrace “Whiplash” and “Struggle Canines.” Smollett appeared in “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” and might at present be seen in HBO’s “Lovecraft Nation.”

Deadline first reported the information about “Spiderhead.”