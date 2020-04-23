Chris Hemsworth Prepared For One Insane Extraction Sequence More Than Any Other In His Career

From type of conception to completion it took nearly 5 months, trigger it was on the web page. Joe had written a really spectacular and entertaining motion scene, and once we noticed our schedule that we have been up in opposition to we type of needed to pare that down and say, ‘How can we do that?’ And I actually needed to maintain Chris on the heart of this, his character, within the heart of this piece. And so we devised the concept of doing it as one lengthy steady shot.