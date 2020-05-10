Chris Hemsworth Reflects On Why Thor ‘Desperately’ Needed Someone Like Taika Waititi At The Helm

Chris Hemsworth’s adoration of Taika Waititi is completely comprehensible. Clearly, he’s not the one one at Disney who feels that means, too, since they lately introduced (regardless of his earlier denials) that they’ve booked the director for a brand new Star Wars movie. It’s an fascinating, however positively not unwelcome, transfer for the franchise, which might use a little bit of lightheartedness following The Rise of Skywalker. We’re trying ahead to seeing how he injects his distinctive filmmaking model into each the Marvel and Star Wars universes within the years to return. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on February 11, 2022.