Chris Hemsworth says Thor: Love and Thunder won’t be his last Marvel movie

Whereas Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man might have cashed in his chips and Chris Evans’ Captain America handed his defend onto the following era, the third of the unique Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes – Chris Hemsworth’s Norse God Thor – nonetheless has extra adventures forward post-Avengers: Endgame, with Hemsworth set to return for solo sequel Thor: Love and Thunder.

And now Hemsworth has instructed that he’d prefer to proceed taking part in the function past the following movie, revealing that he hopes to deliver Thor to life for much more future MCU tasks.

“I’m not going into any retirement interval. Thor is means too younger for that. He’s only one,500 years outdated!” the 37-year-old informed Elle Man.

“It’s undoubtedly not a movie that I say goodbye to this model. A minimum of I hope so.”

In different phrases, followers needn’t worry an finish to Thor any time quickly – and within the barely nearer future it sounds just like the Son of Odin’s subsequent movie (directed by Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi) will be an absolute blast.

“After studying the script, I can say that I’m very excited,” Hemsworth stated. “For positive there’ll be plenty of love and plenty of lightning on this manufacturing.

“I’m glad that after all the things that occurred in Avengers: Endgame, I’m nonetheless a part of the Marvel Universe and we are able to proceed the story of Thor.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is ready to start filming in early 2021, and will reunite Hemsworth with his Thor and Thor: The Darkish World co-star Natalie Portman, who will return as former love curiosity Jane Foster, now bestowed with Thor’s powers in a narrative based mostly on a latest comic-book plotline.

“We haven’t began [filming yet],’ Portman stated in July. “Extra time to get jacked. Which I’ve not. I’ve bought the carbo-loading down, however not the train half.”

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie can be anticipated to seem, although at time of writing it’s unclear whether or not Tom Hiddleston – whose trickstergGod Loki was killed in Avengers: Infinity Warfare – will seem alongside his onscreen brother Hemsworth.

Nevertheless, provided that an alternate model of Loki is ready to show up in his personal Disney+ sequence, it appears unlikely they’d need to depart him on the sidelines fully…

Thor: Love and Thunder will be launched in 2022.