Chris Hemsworth teases Hulk Hogan biopic as even more physical than Thor

Chris Hemsworth has talked about taking over the position of iconic WWE character Hulk Hogan for a brand new biopic in manufacturing at Netflix.

The movie is alleged to discover Hogan’s early years, charting his rise via the world of wrestling from newcomer to established star, quite than his later controversies.

Joker director Todd Phillips is connected to helm the movie, which will likely be Hemsworth’s second Netflix authentic manufacturing after the action-packed Extraction, which launched earlier this yr.

In an interview with Whole Movie, Hemsworth stated: “As you’ll be able to think about, the preparation for the position will likely be insanely physical. I should placed on more measurement than I ever have earlier than, even more than I placed on for Thor.”

“There’s the accent as properly as the physicality and the perspective. I will even should do a deep dive into the rabbit gap of the wrestling world, which I’m actually trying ahead to doing.”

He added: “I’m going to be blonde, most likely balding and with a ‘tache.”

The movie seems to be within the early levels of growth, with Hemsworth revealing to Display Rant in April that he’s but to learn a completed script.

It’s unclear when filming might start, given present difficulties confronted by the movie and tv business because of the coronavirus pandemic, as properly as Hemsworth’s commitments to his subsequent Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

