Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Talks Imperfect Relationship, Despite What Fans Think

Every single day we see curated posts on social media from celebrities. Within the case of Chris Hemsworth and his spouse Elsa Pataky, we see posts of household outings open air, posts of them being grateful for his or her dwelling life and careers, and on holidays and particular occasions, posts paying tribute or thanking their family members. Although the couple seemingly has one of many extra idyllic life tucked away in Byron Bay, for those who had been to ask Pataky, her relationship with the Avengers: Endgame and Extraction actor will not be at all times excellent. Actually, it’s removed from it.