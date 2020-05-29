Chris Jericho brands Mike Tyson ‘a piece of s***’ and drops AEW feud hints

Chris Jericho has launched a stinging assault on Mike Tyson after the pair clashed within the ring at an All Elite Wrestling (AEW) occasion on Wednesday evening.

Tyson sparked a fracas after shoving Jericho within the ring, a decade after knocking out Le Champion throughout a WWE occasion in 2010, and the unsavoury scenes seem to have reignited the feud between the pair.

In an unique interview with RadioTimes.com, Jericho made his emotions about Tyson very clear and can’t wait to settle ‘unfinished enterprise’ within the ring.

Talking forward of the UK launch of Darkish Facet of the Ring collection 2, Jericho mentioned: “Mike Tyson is a piece of s***, man. That’s it.

“He punched me within the face 10 years in the past and once you get knocked out by Iron Mike Tyson you don’t neglect it. He in all probability doesn’t even keep in mind it! I don’t know what’s in these scrambled brains of his, however I’ve by no means forgotten it.

“The second I came upon he was within the enviornment, in my enviornment, it was time for us to have a dialog. The place it goes from right here, I don’t know, however he is aware of the place I dwell, he is aware of the place I’m, and we now have some unfinished enterprise. In some unspecified time in the future, that unfinished enterprise must be completed.

“What you noticed final evening, I’m certain there’s going to be extra coming.”

Tyson has returned to the headlines following claims he might be set for a sensational return to boxing and his look on AEW has sparked contemporary curiosity within the former legend of the ring.

And whereas Jericho clearly needs to get the higher of Tyson in AEW, he recognises the legendary star is an enormous draw for the corporate and has opened the door for extra large names.

He mentioned: “Mike Tyson’s scorching proper now. Two months in the past, bringing Tyson on board was like ‘that’s cool’ however he’s hotter than he’s been in 20 years and he’s with us. There’s a cause for that.

“He’s acquired a protracted relationship with WWE, he in all probability might have gone again to them in a second, however for no matter cause he got here with us, and our model, our firm is cool. We’ve got cool vibes, it’s new thrilling and contemporary, we do issues otherwise right here and a man like Tyson needs to return play in our sandbox it’s wonderful.

“And Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans and Henry Cejudo – what the hell’s occurring? That’s an enormous deal and it’s not a coincidence. It’s not like we gave hundreds of thousands of {dollars} to have him, he got here as a result of he needs to be there. It’s the identical cause why I’m there, why Jon Moxley’s there, we wish to be there. The truth that Mike got here to hang around with us is one other constructive to point out we’re the place to be proper now.

When requested who he want to get onboard sooner or later, Jericho replied: “I don’t work that means, I don’t have a want listing of who we will get, like if we will get Brad Pitt and Conor McGregor and this man and that man.

“There are quite a bit of guys and women on the market who’re large wrestling followers and AEW is the cool place to be. I don’t know who’s on the market having fun with the present however we’re right here, anyone who needs to get entangled, there’s at all times a technique to do it.

“It’s half of wrestling historical past having celebrities concerned and that’s our job. We’re right here, we’re not going anyplace and we now have a large open neon signal that claims come and hang around with us.”

The second collection of Darkish Facet of the Ring premieres on VICE TV on June eighth at 10pm.