Chris Jericho on the ‘lunacy’ of 80s wrestling stars and the Dark Side of the Ring

Chris Jericho believes modern-day wrestling stars ‘don’t maintain a candle’ on the subject of the rock and roll life-style of iconic 80s heroes.

A wrestling icon himself, Jericho is fascinated by ‘loopy’ tales of the previous explored in Dark Side of the Ring – with the second season about to launch on Vice TV in the UK on Monday (eighth June).

Jericho doesn’t assume the present, which explores the underbelly of professional wrestling and outrageous moments out of thr ring, could possibly be made about stars in 2020.

He stated: “The factor about wrestling is that they need to discuss rock and roll and loopy characters, it doesn’t even maintain a candle to wrestling in that timeframe of the 80s

“There’s lots of untapped tales which is why the present has legs and may proceed for a very long time.

“Lots of the time individuals don’t know the actual tales behind the enterprise. You’re coping with a bunch of males and girls who’re gypsies, on the highway since we had been youngsters in lots of instances.

“After all there are going to be loopy tales and characters, in the identical approach that Keith Moon ran over his chauffer in a automotive or rock ‘n’ roll tales from that period in the 70s and 80s.

“Guys and ladies had been simply completely different then, it was a distinct world, there was much more partying, extra of this, extra of that. You in all probability couldn’t do a Dark Side of the Ring about what occurs in 2020 however in that timeframe there have been so many extra characters, way more pomp and circumstance going on that it’s enjoyable to focus on.”

Whereas there are loads of characters to take pleasure in or watch in disbelief, the collection seems at quite a few darker occasions in skilled wrestling historical past, containing tragic tales of damaged lives away from the ring – and even deadly conditions in it.

He stated: “The collection is bookended with Benoit and Hart, and they’re in all probability the two greatest information tales in pro-wrestling historical past from a tragic, tragedy standpoint.

“After all I do know the Benoit story, I used to be concerned fairly a bit. To see how they did that one with members of the family which have by no means spoken earlier than, it’s the identical with the Owen Hart present, I imply that simply reveals the respect they’ve as a documentary-making staff to get all these those that haven’t been concerned earlier than talking about all these items.

“However there are lots of enjoyable ones in there too. The Brawl For All was lots of enjoyable. What an entire mess that was on reflection, and what a silly thought it was. The New Jack present blew my thoughts, I had no thought. I’ve labored with New Jack earlier than 25 years in the past and had no thought to the extent of his lunacy, let’s assume. I like these tales.”

Jericho stays in the professional wrestling circuit, showing on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) versus WWE the place he first made his identify.

The present has continued to roll on regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of episodes pre-recorded to span the lockdown hole.

He believes the stars of the present are proud to be placing on a present throughout these bleak, unsure occasions.

“We’ve got to,” he responded when requested why AEW has continued by way of the pandemic. “It’s one of these issues the place we have now to maintain the lights on, we have now to maintain the present rolling and preserve it shifting. If nothing else, we had been the one type of leisure that continued in the face of all that’s going on.

“Persons are excited each week and we gave them one thing to sit up for, that AEW continues to be shifting on. I watched NASCAR the different day. I’ve by no means watched NASCAR in my life! However the indisputable fact that it was the solely factor that was on and new and occurring now, I believe persons are appreciating that.

“It’s powerful occasions, man. When all you need to sit up for goes to grocery retailer daily, the indisputable fact that AEW is doing one thing new week is an actual beacon for individuals. We’re completely happy and honoured to have the ability to present that.”

The second collection of Dark Side of the Ring premieres on VICE TV on June eighth at 10pm.