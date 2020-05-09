Chris Meloni Lists Ozzie and Harriet’s Haunted House – Variety

After simply over 5 years of possession, versatile TV and movie actor Christopher Meloni (“Oz,” “Legislation & Order: SVU,” “The Handmaid’s Story,” “Moist Scorching American Summer time,” “Glad!”) and his longtime spouse Sherman Williams have punted their historic Hollywood Hills dwelling again onto the open market, the place it’s landed with a virtually $6.5 million thud.

The famed half-acre property sits just under the mouth of ever-popular Runyon Canyon park and encompasses a two-story, traditional-style home initially in-built 1916. There are 5 bedrooms and seven full baths in practically 5,300 sq. toes of residing house, a determine that doubtless contains the indifferent guesthouse, which sits poolside on the far rear of the property.

Whereas the house itself is definitely fairly, the design is nothing groundbreaking. Relatively, the property is famous due to its outstanding place in Golden Age Hollywood lore. In the course of the 1950s and ’60s, the property was the tv (and actual life) dwelling of Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, the sitcom stars who arguably finest epitomized American cultural attitudes of the 1950s.

In 1975, Ozzie Nelson died within the dwelling’s master suite. The home has modified fingers a number of instances over the following many years, and lots of these house owners have reportedly complained that the property is haunted, with spooky goings-on — bedsheets flying about within the evening, locked doorways opening and slamming shut — all of the norm on the former Casa Nelson.

Haunted or not, the property once more achieved small-screen fame within the mid-aughts, because the on-camera dwelling of fast-talking energy agent Ari Gold within the earliest seasons of “Entourage.”

As for Meloni, he acquired the genteel abode in fall 2014, for $5.25 million from a developer, and a fast comparability of present images to these from again then reveals that not a lot has modified up to now few years. The gated unfold has clearly undergone a lightweight inside renovation, nonetheless, with new wall paint, re-stained hardwood flooring, the addition of some snazzy lighting fixtures and an enormous gold Buddha that now graces the lobby, maybe to protect in opposition to paranormal exercise.

The absolutely walled and gated unfold presents loads of off-street parking, and the driveway runs previous the primary home earlier than dead-ending on the indifferent three-car storage. A raspberry crimson entrance door opens into the basic heart corridor format, the place there are formal residing and eating rooms, plus an outsized household room with units of French doorways and a vivid tracery ceiling element. The eat-in kitchen is absolutely outfitted with high-end stainless home equipment, whereas an adjoining breakfast room/lounge has partitions full of varied artwork items.

Along with downstairs maids quarters, the home has 4 bedrooms upstairs — all of them ensuite. The cavernous grasp presents a vaulted ceiling, hearth and twin walk-in closets, whereas the opposite bedrooms have home windows overlooking the luxurious yard. There’s additionally an upstairs household room for cozy film nights at dwelling.

Out again, a kidney-shaped swimming pool is surrounded by a brick terrace with loads of room for sunbathing or out of doors entertaining. The property’s gardens characteristic magnolia timber, a 123 of flowering shrubs and a beneficiant swath of grassy garden, good for a lazy set of croquet.

Apart from their apparently no-longer-wanted residential piece of Hollywood historical past, Meloni and Williams proceed to keep up a trip dwelling on the shores of Connecticut’s scenic Candlewood Lake, initially acquired approach again in 2003.

Brett Lawyer and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland maintain the itemizing.