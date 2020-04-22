Chris Pine in talks for The Saint movie reboot from Rocketman’s Dexter Fletcher

Star Trek and Surprise Girl star Chris Pine is reportedly in negotiations to star in a brand new movie model of The Saint.

Pine would play globetrotting thief-for-hire Simon Templar in the movie based mostly on the 1920s e book collection by Leslie Charteris, Selection stories.

Rocketman‘s Dexter Fletcher was introduced as director for the brand new Saint movie again in February, with Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie) on scripting duties.

Although it’s unclear when the movie will go into manufacturing owing to the continued coronavirus pandemic, it’s anticipated that The Saint might be Fletcher’s subsequent undertaking forward of his deliberate Dracula spin-off Renfield, which was introduced in November 2019.

The new Saint movie would be the newest in an extended collection of display diversifications, with Roger Moore famously starring as Templar in a preferred tv collection from 1962 to 1969, and Ian Ogilvy taking over the function for Return of the Saint from 1978-1979.

Bamore/ITC/New World Productions/Sundown Boulevard/Corbis by way of Getty Pictures

Val Kilmer fronted a earlier big-screen model in 1997 to a blended response, with Adam Rayner starring in the character’s most up-to-date display outing, a 2013 TV pilot that was shelved however ultimately launched direct-to-video in 2017.

ITV was additionally creating a pilot for a Saint reboot in 2015 with writers Ed Whitmore (Silent Witness) and Chris Lunt (Prey), however this didn’t materialise.

