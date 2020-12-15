Chris Pine to Star in ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Movie for Paramount

Chris Pine is in negotiations to star in “Dungeons and Dragons,” Paramount and eOne’s upcoming movie adaptation of the favored fantasy role-playing recreation.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the duo finest identified for “Sport Evening” starring Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman, are directing the film and writing the screenplay, which relies on a draft by Michael Gilio.

Paramount is co-producing and co-financing the “Dungeons and Dragons” film with Hasbro and eOne. eOne is distributing the film in the U.Okay. and Canada, whereas Paramount is dealing with the rollout in the remainder of the world. The discharge date was lately pushed again from November of 2021 to Might 27, 2022.

Jeremy Latcham is producing the film for eOne, which Hasbro acquired final yr. Brian Goldner is producing for Hasbro.

“Dungeons and Dragons” was first tailored right into a film for New Line Cinema in 2000. The movie, which starred Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans and Jeremy Irons, was a vital and business flop.

The upcoming iteration has been in the works for years. It was initially arrange at Warner Bros. with Ansel Elgort being thought of for the lead position. On the time, “Goosebumps” filmmaker Rob Letterman was set to direct. After a authorized battle between Sweetpea Leisure and Hasbro about possession rights, the movie was moved to Paramount. Chris McKay was introduced on to helm the movie earlier than he was changed by Goldstein and Daley in 2019.

Pine will probably be seen subsequent alongside Gal Gadot in the superhero journey “Surprise Girl 1984,” reprising his position as Surprise Girl’s love curiosity, Steve Trevor. The sequel to 2017’s smash hit “Surprise Girl” is debuting on HBO Max and in U.S. film theaters on Dec. 25. He’s presently engaged on Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film “Don’t Fear Darling.” The psychological thriller additionally stars Florence Pugh and Harry Types.