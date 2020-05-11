Chris Pratt And Elizabeth Banks Reunite For LEGO Movie-Themed COVID-19 PSA

Go away a Remark
With the world nonetheless coping with the coronavirus pandemic, many have been taking the time to assist maintain the general public knowledgeable and relaxed throughout these uncommon occasions. This even consists of Hollywood stars like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, who’ve been doing their half to help within the combat in opposition to COVID-19. Now, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks have additionally joined in to offer help. Nonetheless, they’ve opted to take action as their characters from The Lego Film.
Lego has launched a COVID-19 PSA on YouTube that includes The Lego Film’s Emmet and Wyldstyle (or Lucy), who’re voiced by the returning Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks. Within the video, the 2 associates change some humorous banter earlier than making a honest enchantment about staying protected through the pandemic. Try the humorous and candy video for your self down under:
What could be the loveliest facet of your complete video is the music that Emmet has provide you with to recollect “Do The 5” – fingers, elbow, shoulder, face and residential. The truth that it’s a play on the “Fingers, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” train music that almost all of us discovered as youngsters can be a pleasant contact.
This additionally isn’t the primary PSA Lego has launched to fill youngsters in on the coronavirus pandemic, as the corporate additionally launched one starring Lego Batman. Like his Lego Film allies, the hilariously smug Darkish Knight takes the time to ease considerations in regards to the virus, with a little bit assist from Alfred. The brief additionally featured Will Arnett and Ralph Fiennes reprising their roles as Batman and Alfred, respectively.
Except for being properly carried out, what’s nice about these movies, is that they’re an efficient strategy to educate youthful audiences about COVID-19. There was loads of data made accessible to the general public, however most of it’s extra accessible to adults.
Lego is giving youngsters a possibility to get within the know and turn out to be extra conscious of what’s happening on the planet round them. This could be a scary time for anybody, particularly youngsters, so you need to admire an organization like Lego for attempting to offer them with a bit of data and luxury.
After all, there’s additionally the truth that these clips permit audiences (each younger and previous) to revisit these pleasant characters. Now that the Lego’s theatrical franchise has moved from Warner Bros. to Common Photos, it’s unclear if we’ll get to see this gang once more. So it’s nice to the touch base with them, even when it’s just for a couple of minutes.
The marketing campaign to cease the unfold of COVID-19 has been encouraging, and it goes with out saying that Lego could be a huge assist utilizing such small minifigs. Hold it right here at CinemaBlend for extra information from the world of films and TV.
Add Comment