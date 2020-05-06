Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua Series ‘Terminal Checklist’ Lands at Amazon – Variety

Chris Pratt and Antoine Fuqua’s collection adaptation of Jack Carr’s “The Terminal Checklist” has discovered a house at Amazon with a collection order, Variety has realized.

Growth of the collection was first reported in February. Pratt will star in and government produce underneath his Indivisible Photos banner, whereas Fuqua will direct and government produce through Fuqua Movies. David DiGilio will write and government produce. The collection is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Heart Media in affiliation with MRC Tv.

The present follows James Reece (Pratt) after his whole platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed throughout a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns dwelling to his household with conflicting reminiscences of the occasion and questions on his culpability. Nevertheless, as new proof involves gentle, Reece discovers darkish forces working towards him, endangering not solely his life however the lives of these he loves.

Per Amazon, the collection values the life experiences and views that the tales of U.S. navy veterans deliver, beginning with a writing workers the place half the writers are both veterans themselves or have veterans of their households. The manufacturing additionally plans to have veterans and their households as a part of a number of facets of the collection.

“The Terminal Checklist” reunites Pratt and Fuqua, who beforehand labored collectively on 2016’s “The Magnificent Seven,” which Fuqua directed and wherein Pratt starred. The transfer additionally marks a return to TV for Pratt, who broke out together with his early starring roles in reveals like The WB’s “Everwood” and NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” with the latter showcasing his comedy chops. He’s now recognized for his roles within the main franchise movies “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World.” He most just lately appeared within the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.”

Pratt can be now the second former NBC comedy star to tackle his personal Amazon drama collection. “The Workplace” alum John Krasinski at the moment stars in “Jack Ryan” at the streamer, with that present having premiered its second season in October 2019.

Pratt is repped by UTA, Rise Administration, and Sloane Provide.

Fuqua has government produced a variety of reveals, together with each “Shooter” for USA Community” and “Coaching Day” for CBS. Each have been primarily based on movies that Fuqua directed. He additionally government produces the Fox collection “The Resident.” Fuqua is greatest recognized for function directorial efforts. Together with “The Magnificent Seven,” “Shooter” and “Coaching Day” — the final of which earned star Denzel Washington an Academy Award — Fuqua has directed movies akin to “The Equalizer” and its sequel, “Olympus Has Fallen,” and “Southpaw.”

He’s repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

DiGilio beforehand created the ABC collection “Traveler.” He most just lately labored as a author and government producer on the CBS All Entry collection “Unusual Angel.”

He’s repped by Trade Leisure and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Civic Heart and MRC most just lately partnered on the HBO collection “The Outsider.” MRC at the moment produces the Emmy-winning Netflix drama “Ozark” and the upcoming Hulu collection “The Nice.” The studio has beforehand produced reveals akin to “Home of Playing cards” and “Counterpart.”

Carr is repped by ICM, with ICM having brokered the media rights deal for the collection.