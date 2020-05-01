Chris Pratt Encourages Jurassic World Fans To Join Contest To Be ‘Eaten By A Dinosaur’

In case you’re nonetheless making an attempt to guess what sort of dinosaur can be nomming down in your very individual in Jurassic World: Dominion, we sadly don’t have that many clues for you. The one factor we are able to say with certainty is it most likely gained’t be a hybrid, as Colin Trevorrow has nixed these creatures out of this third flip at bat. Additionally, don’t anticipate your on-screen loss of life to occur in a metropolis, as these really feel like they’re going to be fairly scarce on this new journey as effectively.