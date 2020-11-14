General News

Chris Pratt to Reprise Star-Lord Role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

November 14, 2020
Star-Lord and Thor, performed by two of Marvel’s well-known Chrises, are set to group up in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Chris Pratt’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” character is ready to make an look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth “Thor” movie, becoming a member of a lineup that features Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman (who returns to the franchise for the primary time since 2013’s “Thor: The Darkish Role,” reprising her position as Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (whose Valkyrie turned the brand new ruler of Asgard on the finish of “Avengers: Endgame”) and Christian Bale (whom Selection reported was circling a mysterious position).

Although plot particulars on “Love and Thunder” have been stored tightly underneath wraps, the crossover casting makes logical sense, since Thor was final seen aboard Star-Lord’s spaceship in the closing scenes of “Avengers: Endgame” and with Pratt’s Star-Lord already set to return for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Vin Diesel, who voices the lovable plant-like alien Groot in the “Guardians” franchise, teased to Comicbook.com in March that the cosmic group could be integrated in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The fourth “Thor” movie is ready to start manufacturing in Australia in January, with Taika Waititi returning as director after piloting “Thor: Ragnarok” to $854 million on the field workplace. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson joins Waititi as co-author for the “Love and Thunder” script. The Oscar-winning filmmaker may also voice the boulder-bodied Kronan warrior Korg for the newest installment.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is at present set for launch in Feb. 2022. Marvel and Disney had no touch upon the casting stories.

