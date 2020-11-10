Chris Pratt, Wu Jing to Star in ‘Saigon Bodyguards’ Remake

Chris Pratt and Wu Jing (“Wolf Warriors”) will star in Common Photos’ remake of “Saigon Bodyguards,” based mostly on the Vietnamese motion comedy of the identical identify.

The unique 2016 movie centered on two skilled bodyguards who let their most essential asset slip away. Pratt will produce by his Indivisible Productions alongside Anthony and Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca, who will produce by their AGBO manufacturing banner.

Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (“What Males Need,” “Veep”) are writing the script. Pratt beforehand labored with the Russo brothers on Marvel’s “Avengers” movies. AGBO and the Russo brothers final labored with Wu after they consulted on his 2017 pic “Wolf Warrior 2,” one of many highest-grossing non-English movies of all time.

Common’s Govt Vice President of Manufacturing Matt Reilly will oversee the venture on behalf of the studio. Artistic Govt Kassee Whiting will oversee the film on behalf of AGBO.

The unique “Saigon Bodyguards” was directed by Ken Ochiai from a screenplay by Michael Thai, based mostly on a narrative by Ochiai and Thai. It was produced by Rhombus Media and TNA Leisure, offered by CJ Leisure, with the participation of Galaxy Media, PS Vietnam, Yeah 1 CMG and Media Village.

Pratt turned a worldwide star after headlining Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films as Star-Lord/Peter Quill and the “Jurassic World” movies as dinosaur handler Owen Grady.

Pratt is represented by UTA, Rise Administration and Sloane, Provide, Weber and Dern. Gregory and Huyck are represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLP. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.