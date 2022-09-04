Chris Rock’s strong statements about Will Smith after rejecting the conduct of the Oscars 2023

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscar awards ceremony (Reuters)

After Chris Rock will reveal that he turned down a very good offer from the Hollywood Academy to host next year’s Oscars ceremonythe comedian spoke again about the episode of violence with Will Smith.

During a show stand up on Thursday night, on stage in Liverpool, Dave Chapel asked Rock about the slap Smith gave him: “Did that hurt you?”, to which the comedian replied: “That asshole hit me for a stupid prank. It was one of the nicest jokes I ever made.”

“Will played a perfect person for 30 years, and all of a sudden, he ripped off his mask and showed us that he’s just as disgusting as the rest of us. And beyond the consequences of what he did, I just hope he doesn’t put on that mask again and let his true face breathe.Chapelle added.

At the last Oscar gala, on March 27, Smith reacted violently to a Rock joke about his wife’s baldness, Jada Pinkett Smith, which made him get up from his seat, go on stage at the Dolby Theater and slap Rock live.

The comedian had come out to present the award for best documentary and made a joke about the shaved head of Pinkett Smith, who had publicly acknowledged that he suffers from alopecia, comparing it to GI Lieutenant Jane, a role played by Demi Moore in the movie “To the limit”. ” (1997) by Ridley Scott.

This is the moment when comedian Chris Rock makes a crude joke about Will Smith’s wife, drawing the actor’s ire.

It is not the first time that the humorist refers to the actor.

At the end of July, Smith published a video in which he apologized to the comedian for what happened and after his wife had made different public appearances in which he urged them to reconcile. “Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here to speak whenever you are willing”, Smith said then.

Rock took advantage of one of his shows to answer him, and stressed: “Everybody tries to be a fucking victim. And if everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will listen to the real victims (…). Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face”.

The comedian doesn’t want to speak to him.

Chappelle is in the middle of the “Ego Death” tour with Chris Rock.

On August 28 in Phoenix, Arizona, Rock reportedly said he turned down an offer to host the 2023 Oscars.

He joked that going back to the Hollywood Academy Awards stage would be like going back to a crime scene and referred to the OJ Simpson murder trial as he explained his reasoning. Rock claimed that returning to the Oscars would be akin to asking the late Nicole Brown Simpson to “go back to the restaurant” where she left her glasses before her 1994 murder.

According to the Arizona Reporter, someone in the audience asked him to “talk about it” and Rock ended up recounting the incident.

And it is that the comedian also assured that the blow that Smith gave him caused him physical pain because the actor’s winner is “bigger” and more corpulent than him.

“The state of Nevada would not allow a fight between me and Will Smith.”, he joked.

Keep reading:

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock in a video and recounted what happened when he texted him to talk

Chris Rock’s response to Will Smith after the apology