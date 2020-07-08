Chris Sligh, ‘American Idol’ Finalist, Has COVID-19-Associated Pneumonia – Variety

“American Idol” finalist and modern Christian singer Chris Sligh has COVID-19 and has developed pneumonia. Sligh, who completed tenth on the 2007 season of “Idol,” shared an image of himself in a Nashville-area healthcare facility on Instagram late Monday, however was again at house Tuesday night time.

Sligh started exhibiting signs in late June that worsened over the weekend. “I’ve Covid that has developed into pneumonia,” he wrote on Instagram. “Respiration with out ache or coughing is troublesome & I didn’t get a lot sleep final night time, however hopefully the antibiotics do their work and quick.”

Sligh’s spouse and two youngsters have additionally recognized optimistic for COVID-19, although their signs will not be as extreme as his.

In a Tuesday message that was forwarded by associates on Fb, Sligh mentioned he started having signs 11 days earlier. The singer reported that he had begun to really feel higher towards the tip of final week and thought he had turned a nook earlier than spending a lot of the weekend in “one large coughing spasm.” He added that he had been recognized with pneumonia in each lungs. “It might’t harm to open it as much as prayer warriors, and even well-wishers (in case you don’t pray, that’s okay),” he wrote.

On “Idol,” Sligh was identified for making inside jokes and snarky replies to judges as a lot as for his voice. He moved to Nashville following the present and launched “Operating Again to You,” an album that yielded a Prime 10 Christian single, “Empty Me.” He additionally had success as a songwriter, co-writing Rascal Flatts’ 2009 nation chart-topper “Right here Comes Goodbye.” Sligh then labored for a number of years as a worship pastor for congregations in Colorado, Texas, and Illinois earlier than returning to Nashville. He has continued to tour and put out music independently, together with two singles this yr, “Don’t Waste” and “Past Our Wildest Goals.”

Sligh goes via with plans to launch a brand new model of his practically decade-old track “One” on Friday.

In posts put up in late June about “One” earlier than he grew to become extra critically sick, Sligh acknowledged he had taken a while off from the recording scene and hinted at a brand new path. “Stopped releasing music for some time,” he wrote, “however the message of this track — a track that got here out initially 9 years in the past this month —is just too excellent for our present second to not re-release. I lately re-recorded this track, which delves into the concept of unity and coming collectively, and it will likely be my final single launched to the ‘Christian’ market (extra on that to return).”

Sligh had devoted a lot of his Twitter feed lately to advocating for racial justice and reconciliation.