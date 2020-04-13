Chris Tarrant reveals his “one slight drawback” with ITV’s Quiz: “What nonsense!”

Ex-Who Needs to Be a Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant has argued that it’s “blatant nonsense” to counsel that Charles Ingram, the topic of ITV’s new drama Quiz, may not have cheated his technique to the jackpot.

Writing within the Mail, Tarrant mentioned that Quiz – based mostly on author James Graham’s play of the identical identify – implies that Ingram “would possibly probably be harmless of fraud”, one thing the TV host himself disputes.

Quiz – starring Michael Sheen as Tarrant, Matthew Macfadyen as Ingram and Sian Clifford as his spouse Diana – dramatises Ingram’s 2001 look on Who Needs to Be a Millionaire? by which he received the utmost prize of 1 million kilos, solely to later be convicted on a single rely of “procuring the execution of a worthwhile safety by deception” after it was alleged a member of the viewers, Tecwen Whittock, had assisted Ingram by coughing to point right solutions.

“I’ve only one slight drawback with Quiz. It suggests the Coughing Main Charles Ingram would possibly probably be harmless of fraud,” Tarrant wrote.

“And that’s blatant nonsense. It’s ridiculous that this present might be broadcast over three nights and but no one is saying, ‘Cling on a minute, this man’s a criminal. He’s responsible each step of the best way.’

“Ingram and his spouse Diana… made a crass, brazen try to cheat us out of 1,000,000 quid.”

Quiz author Graham has admitted that he’s unsure as as to if Charles and Diana cheated, telling RadioTimes.com, “I don’t choose the jury for making the choice that they did, they had been offered with the proof they had been offered with, and so they got here to a choice [of a guilty verdict], and that at present is the choice.

“However actually having been offered with new proof, I’ve my very own doubts in regards to the readability of that narrative.”