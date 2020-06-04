Chris Trousdale, of Boy Band DreamStreet, Dies of Coronavirus at 34 – Variety

Chris Trousdale, a member of the boy band DreamStreet from the group’s inception in 1999 via its breakup in 2002, died Tuesday at age 34. Though an official assertion didn’t give a trigger of demise, former bandmate Jesse McCartney stated he died of issues from the coronavirus.

Trousdale was additionally an actor who started his profession on the stage at 8, doing a tour of “Les Miserables” with Ashley Tisdale and the Broadway manufacturing alongside Lea Michele. After DreamStreet’s breakup, he went on to make episodic tv appearances on reveals like “Shake It Up” and “Austin & Ally.”

TMZ was first to report the information and stated it had confirmed that Trousdale’s demise was COVID-19-related via a member of the family.

McCartney posted a tribute to his fellow former DreamStreet member on Instagram.

“Chris had an explosively charming character with boundless quantities of expertise,” McCartney wrote. “Collectively we made up two of the 5 members of a boyband referred to as DreamStreet. We have been younger children with budding expertise who shared an awesome love for music and performing. Chris, in my view, was the most well-liked amongst us, who had a means of drawing each eye to what he was doing on stage. As an extremely skilled dancer, he would decide up a complete dance quantity in a matter of minutes; one thing that might take the remainder of us days. I really envied him as a performer.”

Associated Tales

Added McCartney, “We have been a component of one thing folks by no means get to expertise in a complete lifetime at the tender ages of 12 and 14. Though we have been a band for less than three years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we constructed an actual brotherhood. In later years, we might develop aside as our lives would take totally different turns, however I might typically replicate on our early days collectively and take into consideration how thrilling all of it was. My deepest sympathies exit to his mom whom I do know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris. I’ll always remember your smile.”

View this submit on Instagram It pains me to say that an outdated pal, Chris Trousdale, from my early days within the music business has handed away attributable to issues from COVID-19. Chris had an explosively charming character with boundless quantities of expertise. Collectively we made up two of the 5 members of a boyband referred to as DreamStreet. We have been younger children with budding expertise who shared an awesome love for music and performing. Chris, in my view, was the most well-liked amongst us, who had a means of drawing each eye to what he was doing on stage. As an extremely skilled dancer, he would decide up a complete dance quantity in a matter of minutes; one thing that might take the remainder of us days. I really envied him as a performer. We have been a component of one thing folks by no means get to expertise in a complete lifetime at the tender ages of 12 and 14. Though we have been a band for less than Three years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we constructed an actual brotherhood. In later years, we might develop aside as our lives would take totally different turns, however I might typically replicate on our early days collectively and take into consideration how thrilling all of it was. My deepest sympathies exit to his mom whom I do know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris. I’ll always remember your smile. #DreamStreet #ChrisTrousdale A submit shared by Jesse McCartney (@jessemccartney) on Jun 3, 2020 at 1:56pm PDT

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that we affirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed sickness,” a consultant for the star (seen at far proper within the 2001 picture under) stated in a press release. “He was a light-weight to so many and will likely be missed dearly by his household, pals and followers everywhere in the world. Though it felt like he belonged to us all, the household is requesting that you just respect their privateness at this time of grieving. Must you want to make a donation in his honor, please give to ASPCA.”