Chris Willman Wins Entertainment Journalist of the Year at 62nd SoCal Journalism Awards

Selection‘s Chris Willman received the prize for leisure journalist of the 12 months at the 62nd Annual Southern California Journalism Awards, held nearly Saturday night amid the ongoing pandemic.

Willman additionally received in the music criticism class for his critiques, in addition to in the music and theater information or characteristic class for “Interview with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.”

Selection was awarded eight prizes in complete at this 12 months’s awards, together with finest in-house or company publication for its joint problem with Rolling Stone, “American (In)Justice.”

Owen Gleiberman received for his memorial tribute, “John Simon: Now That He’s Gone, the Picture of the Critic as Hater Might Have Died Out Too,” and Daniel D’Addario received for character profile of movie or TV personalities for “Don Lemon, CNN’s ‘Unicorn,’ on Dealing with Racism and Homophobia.”

Daniel Holloway and Matt Donnelly received for finest leisure information or characteristic for “Does Kevin Feige’s Marvel Promotion Imply Ike Perlmutter’s Endgame?”

Angelique Jackson, Mackenzie Johnson and Meredith Woerner received in the class of leisure character profile or interview for “Meet Victoria Mahoney: The First Lady to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Movie.”

Additionally at the awards, the Los Angeles Instances’ Randy Lewis was named journalist of the 12 months at a print publication with a circulation of over 50,000, and Los Angeles Downtown Information’ John Regardie received journalist of the 12 months for print publications with a circulation of below 50,000.

KTLA’s Christina Pascucci received the prize for tv journalist of the 12 months, KCRW’s Steve Chiotakis was named radio journalist of the 12 months, and Capital & Fundamental’s Joe Rubin received on-line journalist of the 12 months. NBC LA’s Michael J. Duarte received sports activities journalist of the 12 months, and the Related Press’ Ringo Chiu was named photojournalist or videographer of the 12 months.