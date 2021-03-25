Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter Account

After greater than a decade on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen has had sufficient of the social community.

The mannequin, TV persona, creator and entrepreneur on Wednesday posted a thread on Twitter, telling her greater than 13.7 million followers that she was leaving the platform — earlier than she deleted the account.

“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I truthfully owe a lot to this world we’ve created right here. I really contemplate so lots of you my precise buddies,” Teigen wrote within the farewell message. “However it’s time for me to say goodbye. This now not serves me as positively because it serves me negatively, and I feel that’s the fitting time to name one thing.”

Teigen’s exit from Twitter is a blow to the corporate, which has tried for years to enhance its means to curb harassment, bullying and different dangerous habits. Trolls had taken a toll on Teigen: “For years I’ve taken so many small, 2-follower depend punches that at this level, I’m truthfully deeply bruised,” she tweeted Wednesday.

In a single latest instance, Teigen this previous Monday had introduced on Twitter that she and Kris Jenner have been launching a line of plant-based cleansing merchandise — and she or he acquired a deluge of harsh criticism. Amid the backlash, Teigen wrote: “I actually don’t get up daily making an attempt to make you mad however by some means I handle. and u say I’ve no expertise. that’s one thing I suppose.”

In her closing publish on Twitter, Teigen wrote, “My life objective is to make individuals joyful. The ache I really feel after I don’t is an excessive amount of for me. I’ve all the time been portrayed because the robust clap-back lady however I’m simply not. My need to be preferred and worry of pissing individuals off has made me anyone you didn’t join, and a special human than I began out right here as! Reside effectively, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

Teigen had joined Twitter in Might 2009. Her accounts on different platforms stay lively, together with on Instagram and YouTube.

As an outspoken, humorous and prolific tweeter, Teigen shared her political views together with private musings, recipes and images together with her husband, singer John Legend.

In July 2017 Teigen had been blocked by former President Donald Trump (whom Twitter banned for all times after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol). In response to a tweet from Trump that mentioned, “It’s very unhappy that Republicans, even some that have been carried over the traces on my again, do little or no to guard their President,” Teigen wrote: “Lolllll nobody likes you.” A couple of days later, Teigen shared that Trump had blocked her: “After 9 years of hating Donald J. Trump, telling him ‘lol nobody likes you’ was the straw.”

After Joe Biden gained the 2020 presidential election and his workforce took over the official White Home social accounts, Teigen’s Twitter account was among the many first group @POTUS adopted. She tweeted in shock, “my coronary heart oh my god lmao I can lastly see the president’s tweets they usually in all probability gained’t be unhinged.”