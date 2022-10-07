Christian Bale explains how his confusing job playing Gorr in Marvel was: “the definition of monotony”

Thor: Love & Thunder star Christian Bale wanted to talk about his work on the film and his thoughts on always shooting on green screen.

During an interview with GQ Magazine, the Marvel actor, who played the villainous Gorr the Butcher of Gods in the recent Thor sequel, explained why making a marvel movie is so monotonous.

“It’s the first time I’ve done it,” he said. “The definition of this is monotony. You have good people. You have other actors who are much more experienced than me. Can you tell one day from another? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do.”

Thor: Love & Thunder was released on July 8, 2022, and tells the story of Marvel’s Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he tries to find inner peace while dealing with the return of his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), al while fighting the god-slaying villain of Bale.

“I’ve never gotten that thing from actors I respect immensely who say, ‘Oh, you have to like your character,'” he explained. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know if they’ll like it. I’m fine if they don’t like it.'”

Taking revenge against the gods, Gorr is certainly an opinionated villain who is hard to like.

But that was not Bale’s main concernbut it seems that he had a hard time getting through the process.

“I couldn’t even tell one scenario from another,” he added. “They kept saying, ‘You’re in phase three.’ Well, it’s like, ‘What’s that?’ ‘The blue one.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah. But you’re stage seven.’ “Which one is that?” “The blue one. I was like, ‘Uh, where?'”

Bale is perhaps best known for playing Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy, so this isn’t his first foray into superhero movies.

We recently got a glimpse of concept art of Russell Crowe as Satan, a character he was originally going to play in Thor: Love & Thunder. Christian Bale also recently commented that he would love to be a part of Star Wars, albeit in a very unusual way.