Christian Bale talks about becoming a member of the MCU with Thor Love & Thunder: “I needed to ask what that was once”

Christian Bale, who will play Gorr the Butcher of Gods in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love & Thunder, admitted that I had no thought what the Wonder Cinematic Universe was once. ahead of becoming a member of the solid of the movie.

The actor has published in the newest factor of General Movie how he stayed out of the whole lot associated with the MCU. Bale was once requested about the qualms he may have had about accepting any other comedian e book persona function following his portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Darkish Knight trilogy, which he was once fast to brush aside.

“In no way, no. That did not even go my thoughts“, mentioned. “I learn it and other folks have been like, ‘Oh, take a look at this! He is gotten into the MCU!“ And I used to be like, ‘I have performed what? I’ve now not entered a sh*t, thanks very a lot. And I assumed: “The MCU? I needed to ask what that was once“.

It is unclear if the actor was once relating to Disney’s Wonder film assortment as a complete or simply the which means of the acronym itself, however the truth that he needed to ask presentations that Now not all of Hollywood’s nice skills are neatly versed within the lingo, even supposing they have got donned superhero capes up to now.

The interview additionally discusses Bale’s inspiration for his portrayal of the villain, in addition to how director Taika Waititi eased Bale’s nerves when he informed him that his interpretation of the nature didn’t “I might pass in a thong at all times“, one thing Bale idea he must do for his portrayal after Googling his persona’s appearances within the comics.

However even Bale is skeptical about what Waititi will do in post-production. “SureI have all the time idea that what I may just do with this in entrance of a blue display screen, I may just put no matter I sought after afterwards“, mentioned.

Take a look at IGN’s complete breakdown of Bale’s persona, Gorr the Butcher of Gods, forward of Thor: Love & Thunder’s unlock on July 8.