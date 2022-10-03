Christian Bale wants to hit his head against a door in Star Wars

Christian Bale still wants to appear in Star Wars, even if it’s as a stormtrooper.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the former Batman star revealed that he’d still like to head to the galaxy far, far away…and has a very specific role in mind.

“All I wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars suit and hit my head against a door or something as I walked by.“, said. “True fans who have seen Star Wars too many times have always known that scene where the stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he walks by. I wanted to be that guy. That’s it“.

It’s not exactly a leading role, but it feels like it would not be unreasonable. After all, 007 actor Daniel Craig made his Star Wars debut as a First Order stormtrooper in The Force Awakens.

And it’s good to know that Bale is also a fan of Star Wars. After all, he knows all about the infamous moment a stormtrooper hits his head in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Bale most recently appeared in Thor: Love & Thunder as the villain Gorr the Butcher of Gods, and with a Marvel/Disney background, it is not ruled out that you know someone who can help you to put on a stormtrooper uniform.

“But look, if I’m lucky enough to be something more than that, what a delight that would be.”, keep going. “I also know Kathy Kennedy very well because she worked with Spielberg when I did Empire of the Sun, and now, she directs the Star Wars universe..”

Will the former Batman have a chance to join the Empire? For now, we will have to wait and see.

