Christian Bale would wish to play Batman once more, however provided that a unmarried situation is met

Christian Bale has printed that he would handiest play Batman once more if Christopher Nolan requested him to reprise the function.

The actor will have hung up his cape and cover on the finish of the Darkish Knight trilogy, however he hasn’t totally closed the door at the concept of ​​dressing up as Batman once more. All over an interview with ComicBook, Bale admitted that he would imagine enjoying the Caped Crusader once more on one situation: Christopher Nolan will have to be within the director’s chair.

In spite of his willingness to re-team with the Darkish Knight trilogy director, Bale showed that neither Nolan nor any individual else had contacted with him to reprise his function in DC.

“For me, that will be a Chris Nolan factor, if he ever made up our minds to do it once more and if he selected to come back again to me, then sure, I might imagine it as a result of that was once at all times our pact.“, he then added. “We mentioned we’d handiest do 3. After which I instructed myself that I might handiest do it with Chris“.

Bale performed Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman Starts, The Darkish Knight and The Darkish Knight Rises, which closed the trilogy in 2012. Warner Bros. pitched Bale for a fourth Batman film, however he made up our minds to reject it out of recognize for Nolanwho had at all times conceived his tale as a saga of 3 movies and not anything extra.

Alternatively, Bale is forging forward with superhero motion pictures, as he’ll quickly make his MCU debut as Gorr the Butcher of Gods in Thor: Love & Thunder, which opens in theaters on July 8. Actor Chris Hemsworth has already praised Bale’s efficiency within the movie, and director Taika Waititi has claimed that he’s more than likely the most efficient MCU villain up to now.