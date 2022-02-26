Christian Eriksen returned to play an official match after the cardiac arrest he suffered 259 days ago: the emotional entrance to the field and the reaction of the public

Eight months after suffering cardiac arrest in the middle of a European Championship match, Brentford’s Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen He jumped on a field again this Saturday, in the English Premier League match that his team plays against Newcastle. The Dane, who had a defibrillator implanted, entered the field in the 52nd minute of the game, receiving a standing ovation from the fans of his new team.

The Brentford Community Stadium he exploded with joy when Danish coach Thomas Frank called him onto the field and the applause was thunderous when he entered the green rectangle. Paradoxically, the replaced footballer was his national team mate Mathias Jensen, who had replaced him in the fateful Euro 2020 match on June 12 last year, when He collapsed at minute 42 and caused a total shock in the Parken Stadium Copenhaguewhere Finland won 1-0.

“I want to play soccer. There is no reason not to. “(Doctors) They tell me I’m fine. They say everything is OK. That everything is stabilized, so I have the impression that I have the green light to be able to play football again “, the Danish had declared earlier this year. And when they asked him if he was afraid to return to the professional practice of his favorite discipline, he assured: “In no way, not even remotely. At first, I was careful about how much my heart could take after what had happened. But now I feel like I’ve been tested as much as possible, so no, I’m not afraid of it happening again.”

Christian Eriksen returns to play an official match

It is worth mentioning that Denmark has already got its ticket for the next World Cup and the 30-year-old midfielder dreams of being included in his country’s payroll: “My goal is to play the World Cup in Qatar. I can come back… later I need to be summoned”. In December 2021, he terminated his contract with Inter Milan – by mutual agreement – since the Italian authorities prevent a footballer from playing with a pacemaker. Brentford signed him and he already had his premiere, although it was not with the expected result: the bees they fell at home 2-0 with Newcastle, in a decisive duel for permanence.

“I REMEMBER EVERYTHING, EXCEPT THE MINUTES I WAS IN HEAVEN”

Eriksen’s photographic memory to remember the episode that marked his life is chilling: “I felt great, there was no sign of anything. I felt normal so I didn’t see it coming at all. I remember the (Joakim) Maehle throw-in. I remember he hit the ball to me and I hit it back. I felt a little cramp in my calf and then passed out. I’m on my back when I wake up. I feel them (the doctors) pressuring me. I struggled to breathe, and then I heard faint voices and doctors talking. I’m thinking, it can’t be me lying here. I’m healthy. My first thought is that I broke my back. Can I move my legs? I can wiggle my toes, little things like that. I remember everything except those minutes when I was in heaven.”.

While being transferred to the hospital, Eriksen told Sabrina, his partner, that he was never going to set foot on a soccer field again. Today reality is other. About that anecdote, he detailed: “When I woke up from CPR it was like waking up from a dream. I was away. I don’t remember anything, normally you remember fragments of a dream, but I don’t remember anything from when I passed out. I struggled to breathe as I recovered and slowly saw the doctors around me and heard voices. When our cardiologist says I’m 30, I correct him and say ‘hey, I’m only 29’. I regained consciousness immediately.”

